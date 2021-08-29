Cancel
Binghamton, NY

Binghamton Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Binghamton Journal
Binghamton Journal
 5 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4DeF_0bgLInVw00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

