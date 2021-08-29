Binghamton Weather Forecast
BINGHAMTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
