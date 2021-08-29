Cancel
Eau Claire, WI

Eau Claire Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Eau Claire Today
Eau Claire Today
 5 days ago

EAU CLAIRE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0bgLImdD00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Eau Claire Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

