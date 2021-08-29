4-Day Weather Forecast For Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Tropical Storm Conditions Possible High 84 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Monday, August 30 Tropical Storm Conditions Possible High 79 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 31 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 89 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.