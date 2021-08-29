Cancel
Sumter, SC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sumter

Posted by 
Sumter News Flash
 5 days ago

SUMTER, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0bgLIhDa00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Sumter News Flash

