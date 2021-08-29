Bloomington Daily Weather Forecast
BLOOMINGTON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
