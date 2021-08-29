Cancel
Bloomington, IL

Bloomington Daily Weather Forecast

Bloomington Today
Bloomington Today
 5 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bgLIgKr00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Bloomington Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Bloomington, IL
