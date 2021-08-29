Cancel
Flagstaff, AZ

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Flagstaff Journal
Flagstaff Journal
 5 days ago

(FLAGSTAFF, AZ) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Flagstaff Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Flagstaff:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0bgLIfS800

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

