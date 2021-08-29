Cancel
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Weather Forecast

Sioux City Today
Sioux City Today
 5 days ago

SIOUX CITY, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0u9X_0bgLIeZP00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

