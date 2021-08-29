Newnan Daily Weather Forecast
NEWNAN, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 81 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
