Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newnan, GA

Newnan Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Newnan Bulletin
Newnan Bulletin
 5 days ago

NEWNAN, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0bgLIdgg00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Newnan Bulletin

Newnan Bulletin

Newnan, GA
99
Followers
196
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Newnan Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newnan, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy