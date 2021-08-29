Newnan Daily Weather Forecast

NEWNAN, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, August 30 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 81 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 83 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



