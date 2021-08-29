Cheyenne Weather Forecast
CHEYENNE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 55 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
