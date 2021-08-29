Covington Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
COVINGTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0