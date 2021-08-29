Cancel
Covington, GA

Covington Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Covington Voice
 5 days ago

COVINGTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0bgLIa2V00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

