Weather Forecast For Jackson
JACKSON, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 67 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 1
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
