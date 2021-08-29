Weather Forecast For Jackson

JACKSON, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, August 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 67 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, September 1 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then clear overnight High 84 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.