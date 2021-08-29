Weather Forecast For Medford
MEDFORD, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then haze overnight
- High 95 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 30
Haze during the day; while haze then patchy smoke overnight
- High 84 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
