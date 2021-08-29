Weather Forecast For Medford

MEDFORD, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then haze overnight High 95 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, August 30 Haze during the day; while haze then patchy smoke overnight High 84 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 23 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



