4-Day Weather Forecast For Lima
LIMA, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0