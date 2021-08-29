Cancel
Morgantown Updates

Sunday has sun for Morgantown — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Morgantown Updates
Morgantown Updates
 5 days ago

(MORGANTOWN, WV) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Morgantown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0bgLIUh100

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

