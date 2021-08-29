Weather Forecast For Indio
INDIO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 110 °F, low 88 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, August 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 109 °F, low 84 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 102 °F, low 81 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 78 °F
- Light wind
