Weather Forecast For Indio

INDIO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 110 °F, low 88 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, August 30 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 109 °F, low 84 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 102 °F, low 81 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 78 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.