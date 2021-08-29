Daily Weather Forecast For Florence

FLORENCE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, August 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



