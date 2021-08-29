4-Day Weather Forecast For Mansfield

MANSFIELD, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Monday, August 30 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 83 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



