Jackson, MI

Sunday set for rain in Jackson — 3 ways to make the most of it

Jackson Digest
 5 days ago

(JACKSON, MI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Jackson Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jackson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0bgLINlA00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

