Davenport Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DAVENPORT, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0