Weather Forecast For Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0