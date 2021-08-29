Merced Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MERCED, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Haze
- High 103 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 102 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
