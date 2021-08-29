Idaho Falls Daily Weather Forecast
IDAHO FALLS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, August 30
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
