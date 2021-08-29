Missoula Weather Forecast
MISSOULA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny
- High 82 °F, low
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
