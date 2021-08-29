Johnson City Weather Forecast
JOHNSON CITY, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
