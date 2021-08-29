Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valdosta, GA

Jump on Valdosta’s cloudy forecast today

Posted by 
Valdosta Journal
Valdosta Journal
 5 days ago

(VALDOSTA, GA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Valdosta Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Valdosta:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyMvQ_0bgLIBAS00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Valdosta Journal

Valdosta Journal

Valdosta, GA
142
Followers
196
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Valdosta Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valdosta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy