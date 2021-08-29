Cancel
Chico, CA

Chico Daily Weather Forecast

Chico Updates
Chico Updates
 5 days ago

CHICO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0bgLI9UF00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 65 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Chico Updates

Chico Updates

Chico, CA
With Chico Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Community Policy