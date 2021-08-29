4-Day Weather Forecast For Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
