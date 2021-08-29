Lafayette Daily Weather Forecast
LAFAYETTE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Monday, August 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0