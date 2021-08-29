Lynchburg Weather Forecast
LYNCHBURG, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, August 30
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
