Weather Forecast For Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 30 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.