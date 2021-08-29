Scranton Weather Forecast
SCRANTON, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Rain Showers Likely
- High 73 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0