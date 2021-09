A project to widen Kuykendahl Road from two to four lanes from Lake Woodlands to Research Forest drives is underway. A new bridge will be constructed over Bear Branch to accommodate the northbound lanes, and the existing two lanes will become southbound lanes. County officials said as of late August the contractor had completed placing beams on the northbound side of the bridge and had commenced deck work. Concrete pours for the 1.5-mile project were also complete on the north side.