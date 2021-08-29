Tragic shooting shocks community

During the hot, summer days of August, people head to South Haven’s beaches to seek relief from the heat. Some cool off in the waters of Lake Michigan, others sit under umbrellas on the beach, while some walk along the water’s edge, dipping their feet in the cool lake. Children enjoy playing in the nearby splash pad while older adults enjoy watching the boats while strolling along the Black River channel’s two piers, especially the South Pier with its historic, red lighthouse.