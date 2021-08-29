Grand Junction Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GRAND JUNCTION, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Areas Of Smoke
- High 96 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 96 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
