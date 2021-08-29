Grand Junction Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

GRAND JUNCTION, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Areas Of Smoke High 96 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 30 Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 96 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 96 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 88 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



