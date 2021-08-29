Daily Weather Forecast For Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
