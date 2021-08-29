Daily Weather Forecast For Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, August 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.