Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bowling Green, KY

Daily Weather Forecast For Bowling Green

Posted by 
Bowling Green Digest
Bowling Green Digest
 5 days ago

BOWLING GREEN, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0bgLHStM00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Bowling Green Digest

Bowling Green Digest

Bowling Green, KY
123
Followers
202
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bowling Green Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy