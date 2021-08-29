Bend Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BEND, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 49 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 40 °F
- 2 to 14 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
