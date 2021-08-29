Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

MSP K-9 attacked by other dog

By Becky Kark
Herald-Palladium
 5 days ago

HARTFORD — Michigan State Police Fifth District detectives are investigating a dog attack on a department K-9 this past week. At about 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 24, a state police K-9 was conducting an accelerant search, according to a news release from Michigan State Police. While investigating the scene of a possible arson of a residence, the K-9 was attacked by an unleashed dog. The handler was unable to stop the attacking dog and deployed a firearm, striking and killing the attacking dog.

www.heraldpalladium.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police#Msp#Dog Attack#Arson#Msp K 9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono in LDP leadership race - media

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga intends to back the popular minister in charge of Japan's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership race later this month, broadcaster Nippon New Network reported on Saturday. The report comes after Suga's surprise announcement...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Associated Press

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Biden announced last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy