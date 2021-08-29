MSP K-9 attacked by other dog

HARTFORD — Michigan State Police Fifth District detectives are investigating a dog attack on a department K-9 this past week. At about 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 24, a state police K-9 was conducting an accelerant search, according to a news release from Michigan State Police. While investigating the scene of a possible arson of a residence, the K-9 was attacked by an unleashed dog. The handler was unable to stop the attacking dog and deployed a firearm, striking and killing the attacking dog.