Daily Weather Forecast For Greenville
GREENVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
