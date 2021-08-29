Cancel
Tuscaloosa, AL

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Tuscaloosa Times
 5 days ago

(TUSCALOOSA, AL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Tuscaloosa Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tuscaloosa:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0bgLGylR00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tuscaloosa Times

Tuscaloosa, AL
