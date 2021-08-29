Weather Forecast For Provo
PROVO, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy Smoke
- High 92 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, August 30
Patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 94 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
