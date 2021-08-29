Cancel
Manchester, NH

Sunday set for clouds in Manchester - 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Manchester Bulletin
Manchester Bulletin
 5 days ago

(MANCHESTER, NH.) Sunday is set to be cloudy in Manchester, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Manchester:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tgnf_0bgLGtLo00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Manchester Bulletin

Manchester Bulletin

Manchester, NH
With Manchester Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

