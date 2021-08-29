Sunday set for clouds in Manchester - 3 ways to make the most of it

(MANCHESTER, NH.) Sunday is set to be cloudy in Manchester, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Manchester:

Sunday, August 29 Mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 73 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, August 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of Rain Showers High 75 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



