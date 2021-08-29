Athens Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ATHENS, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0