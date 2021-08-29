Athens Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ATHENS, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, August 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 87 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 86 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



