Elgin, IL

Elgin Daily Weather Forecast

Elgin Updates
 5 days ago

ELGIN, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urz9j_0bgLGlXE00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Elgin Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

