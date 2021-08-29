Cancel
Myrtle Beach, SC

Weather Forecast For Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Times
Myrtle Beach Times
 5 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XJ5y_0bgLGBxC00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 79 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

