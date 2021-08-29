Weather Forecast For Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 79 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
