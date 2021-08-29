Weather Forecast For Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 80 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
