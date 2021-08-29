Cancel
Bethlehem, PA

Weather Forecast For Bethlehem

Bethlehem News Flash
Bethlehem News Flash
 5 days ago

BETHLEHEM, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0bgLFwxm00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bethlehem News Flash

Bethlehem News Flash

