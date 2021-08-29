Cancel
Abilene, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Abilene

Abilene Dispatch
Abilene Dispatch
 5 days ago

ABILENE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0bgLFuCK00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

