Lake Charles, LA

Weather Forecast For Lake Charles

Posted by 
Lake Charles Journal
Lake Charles Journal
 5 days ago

LAKE CHARLES, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0bgLFtJb00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while tropical storm conditions possible overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, August 30

    Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

