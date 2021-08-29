Weather Forecast For Lake Charles
LAKE CHARLES, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while tropical storm conditions possible overnight
- High 93 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Monday, August 30
Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0