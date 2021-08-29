Cancel
Joliet, IL

Rainy forecast for Joliet? Jump on it!

Joliet Dispatch
 5 days ago

(JOLIET, IL) Sunday is set to be rainy in Joliet, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Joliet:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bgLFsQs00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Joliet, IL
With Joliet Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

