Yakima Weather Forecast
YAKIMA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Haze during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 88 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, August 30
Haze during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
