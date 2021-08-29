Daily Weather Forecast For Victorville
VICTORVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 104 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0